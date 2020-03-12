Governor Walz announces his Supplemental Budget Plan proposal, reassures Minnesotans about COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan released their 2020 supplemental budget which focuses on emergency response and preparedness.
While Gov. Walz reminds that this year is not a budget year, he says that the focus should be on replenishing funds for emergency response and COVID-19, as well as paying back the budget reserve.
“We have been very clear since November that I was urging caution, making sure that our priorities were to replenish our rainy day funds, the $491 million dollars, to make sure that we are prepared for any economic downturn. [...] At the same time, being sure that we have the resources necessary and capabilities to respond to anything that comes at us," Walz stated in a press call to Greater Minnesota news stations.
The proposal pays back $491 million to the budget reserve as well as funding measures for COVID-19 and natural disaster responses. Other areas that are covered by the proposal are farm safety programs, REAL ID preparation, youth vaping epidemic, and child care shortages. The budget proposal also provides funding for better community and transit safety, tackling the mental health crisis, and addressing concerns around shelter for those experiencing homelessness.
The proposal leaves $1.2 billion on the bottom line, which Gov. Walz says gives Minnesota “great flexibility in the unknown of what’s going to happen here over the coming weeks and months.”
Gov. Walz urges Minnesota legislatures to come to a decision on the budget proposal quickly. “Let’s do our work quickly, let’s get this done, and then let’s move on so that we can do what we need to do so we can protect Minnesotans and keep our economy resilient.”
