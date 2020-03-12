Highway 93 near Henderson expected to open Thursday evening

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Thursday afternoon that Highway 93 near Henderson is expected to open by 6 p.m. Thursday.
The highway has been closed since Sunday, March 8, due to flooding of the Rush River.
With the receding water levels, crews have been working to clear debris off the road and make repairs to shoulders and culverts.
MnDOT officials add that the shoulders of southbound Highway 93 are extremely soft due to the exposure of the floodwaters. MnDOT advises motorists not to travel on the shoulders until they dry out and repairs can be made.
