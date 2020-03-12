Inspire Health & Wellness hosts fundraiser for veterans with meals for the whole family

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tina McClain from Inspire Health & Wellness joined KEYC News Now Morning to discuss their upcoming fundraiser for the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
15% of all grab-and-bake meals pre-ordered by March 13 or purchased in-store March 16-21 will be donated to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 48-2 Southern Minnesota Chapter.
If sales exceed $10,000 20% will be donated.
Meal choices include:
- Garlic Ranch chicken breasts w/veggies choice
- Veggie Turkey bake (asst veggies are in the meal)
- Steak Fajitas w/stir fry veggies
- One-pot lasagna skillet (veggies included, noodles are zucchini noodles)
- Seasoned Shrimp (limited amount)
- Beef n Broccoli
- BBQ seasoned Chicken breasts w/veggie choice
Free delivery in Mankato, and Free delivery to surrounding towns with at least 6 orders for that town.
To learn more about the fundraiser and register for meals, visit www.inspirehealthcoach.us
