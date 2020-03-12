Inspire Health & Wellness hosts fundraiser for veterans with meals for the whole family

By Benjamin Broze | March 12, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT - Updated March 12 at 9:14 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tina McClain from Inspire Health & Wellness joined KEYC News Now Morning to discuss their upcoming fundraiser for the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

15% of all grab-and-bake meals pre-ordered by March 13 or purchased in-store March 16-21 will be donated to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 48-2 Southern Minnesota Chapter.

If sales exceed $10,000 20% will be donated.

Meal choices include:

  • Garlic Ranch chicken breasts w/veggies choice
  • Veggie Turkey bake (asst veggies are in the meal)
  • Steak Fajitas w/stir fry veggies
  • One-pot lasagna skillet (veggies included, noodles are zucchini noodles)
  •  Seasoned Shrimp (limited amount)
  • Beef n Broccoli 
  • BBQ seasoned Chicken breasts w/veggie choice

Free delivery in Mankato, and Free delivery to surrounding towns with at least 6 orders for that town.

To learn more about the fundraiser and register for meals, visit www.inspirehealthcoach.us

