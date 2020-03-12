Iowa Lakes Community College offering spring welding classes for anyone interested

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KEYC) — Iowa Lakes Community College announced that it will be offering a series of basic welding classes beginning in late March.
The welding courses are available to anyone who would like to begin learning this skill.
The series will consist of six sessions, although participants may choose to take one, some, or all of the classes. The sessions will provide instruction on various types of welding, including stick, wire, aluminum and stainless steel.
All participants must pass the Introduction to Welding, Safety & the Health of Welders class in order to participate in any of the other sessions. Participants must also bring welding gloves and safety glasses to each session.
The sessions will be hosted from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, with the first session beginning on March 24, in the Welding Lab on the Emmetsburg campus.
Each class costs $89 per session. For anyone who is interested in participating in all six sessions, the cost will be $479.
Visit Iowa Lakes Community College’s website for additional information, including registration, or call 1-800-252-5664.
