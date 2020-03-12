Japan-Australia softball game to open Olympics

(AP) — The softball team of host Japan is scheduled to play the first game of the Olympics when it meets Australia on July 22 at Fukushima, about 180 miles northeast of Tokyo.
The top-ranked United States will play No. 9 Italy in the second game of a tripleheader, followed by a Mexico-Canada matchup.
Another tripleheader at Fukushima follows on July 23, when the U.S. plays No. 3 Canada, and the rest of the competition will be in Yokohama, outside Tokyo.
The gold medal game in July 28.
