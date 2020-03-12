Japan-Australia softball game to open Olympics

Australian National Softball team qualifies for 2020 Olympics
By Associated Press | March 11, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT - Updated March 11 at 8:45 PM

(AP) — The softball team of host Japan is scheduled to play the first game of the Olympics when it meets Australia on July 22 at Fukushima, about 180 miles northeast of Tokyo.

[ RELATED: The Aussie Peppers consists of players who play on the Australian National Softball Team, who will use the NPF season as a spring-board for the 2020 Olympics ]

The top-ranked United States will play No. 9 Italy in the second game of a tripleheader, followed by a Mexico-Canada matchup.

Another tripleheader at Fukushima follows on July 23, when the U.S. plays No. 3 Canada, and the rest of the competition will be in Yokohama, outside Tokyo.

The gold medal game in July 28.

