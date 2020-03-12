Martin Luther College announces extra week of spring break, classes moving online, suspension of athletic events

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Martin Luther College announced Thursday that it will extend its spring break, move classes online and suspend all athletic contests amid growing COVID-19 concerns.
The college will extend its spring break through March 22 and all athletic contests will be suspended through April 13.
In a written statement that the college made public on Thursday, officials emphasized that nobody in Brown County has currently tested positive for COVID-19 and that the Martin Luther College campus and MLC Early Childhood Learning Center are safe. The release also said that "we have no reason at this time to believe anyone in our campus family is infected with the coronavirus."
The announcement to extend spring break through March 22 was based on two reasons, according to officials.
First, the extended spring break will allow faculty an extra week to prepare for alternative and/or distance learning, in which faculty members will be working with their division chair, MLC Network Services and the director of Academic Computing for direction on how to streamline alternative/distance learning.
Second, it will provide students who need to retrieve books, computers, other learning materials and essential items an opportunity to return to campus. Although students will be allowed back on campus next week, the college urges students to make their visit as short as possible – as the college is not expecting anyone who lives on-campus to pack up their entire room at this time. Anyone who visit campus between Thursday, March 12, and March 21 are asked to contact their dormitory supervisor to report your situation and plan.
University officials do say, however, that students should not wait until the weekend of March 21 to get their materials for the upcoming semester, but rather, students should plan to retrieve their materials as soon as possible.
The college is encouraging all students who do travel back to campus take the situation seriously and practice hand washing, social distancing and restricting time on campus to as short of a period as possible.
The college said that the only students who will be permitted to stay on campus during the extra week of spring break are student teachers who are serving in the New Ulm area and international students who are unable to make alternative arrangements.
Furthermore, Martin Luther College’s announcement noted that all classes will be conducted via alternative/distance learning methods beginning on March 23.
As of Thursday, March 12, Martin Luther College is planning to resume in-class instruction on April 14. Officials add that this date is subject to change based on new information that is released between now and April 8, which is the deadline the college has set for making a decision about whether to continue with alternative/distance learning or return to in-class instruction.
Additional information, frequently asked questions and future communications are available by visiting Martin Luther College’s coronavirus webpage.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.