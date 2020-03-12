Mavericks set for post-season series against Michigan Tech

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University, Mankato mens’ hockey team is set to play Michigan Tech this weekend. This will mark the third time in four years that the Mavericks have taken on the Huskies in the semi-finals of the WCHA Playoffs.
“We’re going to have to be better offensively because this is one of the best defensive teams in the country. They’ve got three defenseman with 15 plus points and they’ve got depth scoring throughout their lineup up front and good goal tending so if you look at that I think they’re going to be a tough out. We’re going to have to be good in all areas. Our goal tending is going to have to be good, our special teams I thought were contributing factors to last weekend. We scored some power play goals, we didn’t give up power play goals. Did a pretty good job in the special teams, we’re going to have to be that sharp or better this weekend,” Mike Hastings, MSU head coach, said.
The Mavericks are 5-0-1 in their last six meetings with Michigan Tech, looking deeper the Mavs have gone 2-4 in the last six match-ups they played with the Huskies during post-season contest.
“They’re a good defensive team, they like trapping in the D-zone a little bit, getting five guys in on the puck and we’re just going to have to use our speed a lot this series and we can’t get pucks trapped in corners and stuff and their goalie’s really good so we need to make sure we’re creating rebounds and capitalizing on second chances. It will be a good test for us I think," Jake Jaremko, MSU junior forward, said.
The Mavs have the advantage of playing in Mankato during the best-of-three series.
“Some of the best fans in all of college hockey, they bring the energy every weekend, we’ve always got the band, we definitely have the best band in the nation, it’s a lot of fun. Everybody gets a little more excited when we’re playing at home I would say for sure, especially for the crowds that we get,” Jaremko said.
Puck is set to drop at the Mayo Clinic Heath System Event Center Friday at 7:07 p.m.
