Minnesota State System extends spring break for students amid COVID-19 concerns

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State System, which includes South Central College and Minnesota State University, Mankato, announced Thursday that those institutions who are currently on spring break are suspending classes until March 23.
Institutions who are scheduled to have spring break the week of March 16 to 20 will be suspending classes until March 30.
While there will be no regular classes at any of the institutions during the extra week off, all administrators, faculty and staff will report to work, as usual, so plans can be developed to teach classes using alternative modes of delivery and adjust campus learning spaces to ensure the safety of the system’s communities.
“We are continuously reviewing a range of strategies to limit the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on our campuses and the communities in which we live and serve,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “I am committed to taking all steps necessary to protect the health and safety of our students, our faculty, and our staff. I am also tremendously grateful to all of the faculty and staff for the sacrifices they have had to make, as well as for their hard work addressing this challenging and dynamic situation. Our goal is to accommodate students and help them continue their education despite interruptions caused by COVID-19.”
All campuses, including residence halls, dining facilities and student support services will remain open and appropriately staffed.
Furthermore, the Minnesota State system has canceled all gatherings and events totaling more than 100 attendees until May 1, and has suspended all out-of-state related travel for Minnesota State System faculty and staff, effective Monday, March 16.
The Minnesota State System had already suspended international travel on Thursday, March 5.
Students should contact their specific institution and instructors for specific details on their course delivery methods before classes resume.
Additional information about the Minnesota State System’s response to COVID-19 is available on the Minnesota State System’s website.
