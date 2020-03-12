Nicollet resident reappointed to Board of Animal Health by Walz, Flanagan

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the reappointment of a Nicollet, Minnesota, man to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.
Dean Compart, a livestock producer member of the Board of Animal Health, is scheduled to have his current term expire on Tuesday, March 17, but the reappointment will ensure that he remains on the board until January 2, 2023.
Visit the Minnesota Board of Animal Health’s website for additional information.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.