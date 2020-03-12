Prepping for the next crop with weed management

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As producers start to prep for the next crop, University of Minnesota Extension educators are taking a closer look at weed biology and ecology as some management efforts have become less effective.
Diversification in weed management has become a necessity as the best of the Roundup years for weed management may be behind us according to extension educator Liz Stahl.
Weeds, such as water hemp, are becoming resistant to commonly used products and Stahl is suggesting diversification in weed management to keep them under control.
“You gotta use different systems, but you don’t want to switch to another chemistry and just use that and burn it out so again pre-emergence herbicide is a number one thing, but trying different tactics, cultivation, pull out that cultivator, could change planting date potentially, row spacing,” said extension educator in crops, Liz Stahl.
For more information, the University of Minnesota Extension crop production portion of their website can be found here.
