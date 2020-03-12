Redwood Falls high school student is author of two novels

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - They say you’ve got to read to write and Victoria Jorgenson, a sophomore at Redwood Valley High School, does just that.
The young author has published two novels on Amazon, one of which hit the electronic marketplace in January.
“I was always a big reader. Even in preschool and kindergarten and when I was in about second grade, my mom got me these little paper books that she used for her kindergartners - because she’s a teacher - and I kind of just started writing in it with stickers, pencils and ever since then I’ve really been interested in it,” says Jorgenson.
Her first book, “Time is a Complicated Thing,” tells the story of a girl who has the ability to see people’s deaths.
Her second novel, “Extraordinary” takes a turn away from fantasy and focused on a boy who grew up in a hospital because of a medical condition.
It's written in a poetic format and follows the mind of the boy who finally gets the opportunity to experience a strange world he had only dreamed of.
“I’d always tried writing in more of a classic format, and I had gotten really into poetry but I wasn’t great at writing rhyming poetry. But then I found this book that was written just like that and I’d tried to mimic it in style and the way it was written,” says Jorgenson.
Jorgenson’s always reading and writing in her school notebooks - one of which is her math notebook - it’s full of short stories.
“Honestly it’s kind of like an addiction at this point. I can’t stop doing it just because it’s something I enjoy and a hobby. I have a lot of ideas and I read a lot so for me, it’s interesting to be on the other side of that where you’re writing instead of just reading," says Jorgenson.
Jorgenson has two novels in the works, one she says is a sequel to “Extraordinary.” Her two current ones can be found on Amazon.
