Registration open for summer kayaking sessions in Okoboji

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KEYC) — The Dickinson County Conservation Board recently announced that registration is now open for adult kayaking lessons throughout the summer.
Three beginner sessions are available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 to 4 p.m. on June 24 or 1 to 4 p.m. on June 25. The beginner classes will tech basic skills of kayaking, including entering and exiting the kayak, paddling and safety.
Beginners may bring their own kayaks or personal flotation devices to use, or they may also choose to borrow a kayak and personal flotation device from the conservation board.
“We have a lot of adults in the area who have taken up kayaking, and we wanted to continue to offer adult kayaking classes because we want to teach appropriate techniques to help make their lives easier on the water and to make their experiences safer,” said Bryanna Kuhlman, environmental education coordinator. “We have so many great lakes for it. Some of our small lakes are good to explore via kayak, because you can’t get on them with motorized boats.”
In addition, Mark Foss, an American Canoe Association certified instructor, will also be teaching an advanced course for adults who may want to delve a little deeper into the activity. The advanced courses will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 7. All advanced course participants must bring their own kayak, that must be least 10 feet long, and personal flotation devices.
All kayak class participants must be at least 16 years old.
Each class costs $20 and is limited to five participants.
Visit the Dickinson County Conservation Board’s website for additional information and to register for any of the offered sessions.
