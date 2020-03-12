Southern Minnesota events begin to be canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — The Southern Minnesota Home and Builders Show announced Thursday that the event has been canceled.
The event was scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.
In addition, a benefit auction for Waseca Police officer Arik Matson has been postponed until further notice, according to event organizers.
The event was scheduled to be hosted at Waseca’s Sweet-Sommers VFW Post 1642 on Saturday, March 14.
On Wednesday, March 12, CHS Inc. announced that its upcoming annual meetings in Minnesota and South Dakota have been canceled.
