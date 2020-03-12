Southern Minnesota events begin to be canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

Multiple southern Minnesota events have officially been cancelled and/or postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus. (Source: KLTV)
By Jake Rinehart | March 12, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 4:33 PM

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — The Southern Minnesota Home and Builders Show announced Thursday that the event has been canceled.

The event was scheduled to take place from March 13 to 15 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.

Due to Coronavirus concerns, the Southern Minnesota Home and Builders Show scheduled for this weekend (March 13-15) has been cancelled.

Posted by Southern Minnesota Home and Builders Show on Thursday, March 12, 2020

In addition, a benefit auction for Waseca Police officer Arik Matson has been postponed until further notice, according to event organizers.

The event was scheduled to be hosted at Waseca’s Sweet-Sommers VFW Post 1642 on Saturday, March 14.

On Wednesday, March 12, CHS Inc. announced that its upcoming annual meetings in Minnesota and South Dakota have been canceled.

BRANDON, S.D. (KEYC) - CHS Inc. announced Wednesday evening that it has made the decision to cancel its two upcoming annual meetings at the Caboose in Tracy, Minnesota, on Friday, March 13, and at the Sioux Falls Convention Center in Sioux Falls on Monday, March 16.

