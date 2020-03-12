WCHA cancels remaining games, NCAA Frozen Four to be played behind closed doors

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) — The WCHA announced Thursday that it has canceled all of its remaining rounds of the WCHA Men’s Hockey postseason due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The Minnesota State Mavericks were scheduled to play Michigan Tech on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, if necessary, in the second round of the postseason.
“In light of the current health issue gripping the nation, we are canceling the remainder of the WCHA Postseason,” WCHA President and Men’s League Commissioner Bill Robertson said. “The health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our coaches, officials, fans, institutional and league staff is our top priority. Over the last several days we have discussed options for continuing the competition but at the end of the day, we felt it was best for all concerned to end the season immediately.”
Anyone who had purchased tickets to attend WCHA postseason games will be refunded through the original point of purchase. This means that if anyone ordered tickets online via the Minnesota State direct link and Ticketmaster, your refund will be processed autormatically by Minnesota State and Ticketmaster, respectively. Anyone who purchased tickets in person at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Ticket Office will be refunded at that location.
The NCAA announced on Wednesday, March 11, that it will be playing its Frozen Four hockey tournament behind closed doors. The Frozen Four is, as of approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, still scheduled to be played.
The Minnesota State Mavericks, who were ranked No. 2 in the nation in the latest USCHO poll, are hoping to rebound from a first-round defeat in last year’s Frozen Four tournament against Providence.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.