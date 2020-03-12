WCHA cancels remaining games, NCAA Frozen Four to be played behind closed doors

“In light of the current health issue gripping the nation, we are canceling the remainder of the WCHA Postseason,” WCHA President and Men’s League Commissioner Bill Robertson said. “The health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our coaches, officials, fans, institutional and league staff is our top priority. Over the last several days we have discussed options for continuing the competition but at the end of the day, we felt it was best for all concerned to end the season immediately.”