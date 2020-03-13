Benefit to raise funds for firefighter diagnosed with rare disorder

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - Brandon Matter has been an active member of the Courtland Fire Department for the past 11 years.
“He goes full force, he really enjoyed it,” said Courtland Fire Department Firefighter, Dan Davis.
But Matter had to put firefighting aside, when he was diagnosed with “POEMS” (presence of a peripheral neuropathy, a monoclonal plasma cell disorder, and other para-neoplastic features syndrome) an extremely rare disorder that damages your nerves and affects parts of the body. For Matter the condition greatly affects his hands, feet and legs with numbness, tingling and weakness.
“He had a bone marrow transplant, which they then gave him chemo therapy, after they got all of his stem cells," said Matter’s wife Tessa Matter.
“You do go through almost all the same symptoms that anybody else with chemo goes through, you have your good days, your bad days, there was a week there where there were lots of low," she continued.
But Tessa says through the process Brandon has always been a fighter.
“His spirits have always been high through all of this, he’s always been joking,” said Tessa Matter.
Matter was receiving treatment in Rochester, but was able to return home two weeks ago, continuing physical and occupational therapy.
"He still has issues with walking,his hands are actually getting worse, they said it gets worse before it gets better," continued Tessa Matter.
To help the Matter family with medical expenses, the department is planning a free-will donation hog roast and silent auction fundraiser, April 4th at 4 p.m. at the Community Center in Courtland.
“Firefighters are very much group oriented, there’s a lot of kidding going on but when the pager goes off you’ll never see a group of people get together as one and he just fit right in with that. He had a lot of spirit, and a lot of fight for the department and everybody really liked having him on so we are going to everything we can to make sure we get him back on," said Davis.
If you would like to help the Matter family remotely visit their go fund me page.
