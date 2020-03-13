A coronavirus timeline: March 8-13

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We’re getting new information every hour on the coronavirus pandemic.
Latest numbers show that there are at least nine cases of coronavirus in Minnesota.
The federal government recently announced that it would be putting over $8 billion toward treating and preventing coronavirus.
This came ahead of a series of events the following week.
On Tuesday, Governor Tim Walz signed a bill authorizing nearly $21 million in state investment for a public health response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Those funds will be added to Minnesota’s Public Health Response Contingency Account, creating a total of $25 million to help monitor the outbreak.
On Wednesday, state representatives introduced a package of coronavirus preparedness legislation.
The same day, the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a pandemic.
President Donald Trump also announced Wednesday that non-U.S. citizens will not be allowed to fly from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days starting Friday.
Several sports organizations including the NBA have also suspended their seasons for the foreseeable future.
