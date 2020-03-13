Emy Frentz Arts Guild offers space for artists and performers to come together

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Amanda Wirig from the Emy Frentz Art Guild joined KEYC News Now Morning to talk about upcoming events, including live performances from Minnesota musicians.
The Emy Frentz Arts Guild is an arts organization offering artist studios, gallery space, and a wide variety of arts and culture programming.
They have two upcoming performances by Minnesota artists. On Friday, March 20, Chastity Brown will perform at the Emy Frentz Art Guild starting at 7:00 p.m. The following weekend, Jeremy Messersmith will perform starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27.
To learn more visit the Emy Frentz Art Guild on Facebook.
