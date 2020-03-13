Rep. Jeff Brand proposes new grain bin safety app in House

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Jeff Brand (DFL — St. Peter) sponsored bill HF3926 on Thursday, one month after Michele Gran testified at the Minnesota House of Representatives.
The bill would provide a $25,000 grant to the University of Minnesota to design an application that would remotely shut down a grain bin’s power auger through a cell phone or other device.
The bill proposed on Thursday is separate to the bill that Brand had proposed in February, HF3224, which would allocate $500,000 from the state’s general fund for farm safety grants and $250,000 for an agriculture safety education program and resurrect a tractor safety program that was established in 2016, but expired in 2019.
Both of these bills are an attempt to increase and improve safety on the farm, as four Minnesotans were killed when they became entrapped in a grain bin between August and September 2019. One of those four fatalities included 18-year-old Landon Gran who was killed when he became caught on a piece of running equipment.
Since his death, Landon’s mother, Michele Gran, has been on a mission to improve farm safety standards.
“I’m a momma', a momma’ on a mission, my mission is change, so another farm family doesn’t have to endure this excruciating loss,” Michele Gran stated when she testified at the Minnesota Senate on Feb. 20.
While presenting the bill to the House on Thursday, Brand said that such an app could allow someone to quickly get help by pushing a button. He also cited other grain bin applications that are already on the market, but those apps are geared toward things like calculating the total amount of bushels in a bin, not safety.
Brand’s intends to make the application an open-source program, which means that the source code is made available to the public free of charge. Open source programs also allow the public to inspect, modify and enhance applications.
Brand was met with some initial opposition to this idea by other members of the House, as Rep. Tim Miller (R-Prinsburg) said that he has personally worked around emerging agriculture technology and public-private partnerships and believes that there are probably companies creating a similar application because they [the large agriculture companies] have a liability. He also added that there could be a potential challenge in having a public university come up with intellectual property because “they don’t share well.”
Rep. Paul Anderson (R-Starbuck) questioned whether an app would work in a steal grain bin or surrounded by thousands of bushels of corn.
