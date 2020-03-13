Local care centers discourage visiting facilities as coronavirus concerns grow

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — A handful of local care centers in southern Minnesota are asking visitors to remain home, some even placing their centers on lockdown, as the coronavirus continues to spread.
Those that are discouraging visitation include Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center in Mankato, St. Luke’s Lutheran Care Center in Blue Earth and the New Richland Care Center.
Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm is restricting all visitors and has locked all of its doors, restricting access to the building to only essential personnel.
While all four facilities don’t have any confirmed cases of the coronavirus, they’re taking the recommendation from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention.
The St. Luke’s and New Richland care centers say they are actively screening all individuals, including staff who need to enter their buildings.
Hillcrest is asking anyone who may have signs of illness or has traveled internationally within the last 14 days to refrain from visiting.
