Maverick Hockey: A season of accolades comes to an end

“Coming around the corner in the locker room and getting in there when the guys were sitting there, and I was going to have to tell them that the season was no longer is one piece. But the second piece is that if this is the worst thing that happens to the group in there and other teams that are out there, they are going to be fortunate because life is tough, it’s hard. We talk about student-athletes, people in general going through a lot of things that teach you to be mentally tough and fight through things. Right now, the concern is the unknown, and trying to take care of the bigger picture, our society and having this not grow anymore. Can we get ahead of it, and that’s the next step. The idea of not having a game to play at the end of the day, it’s a game. Life is a bigger game, so we’re going to try and focus on what we can do to stop the spread of the coronavirus and everything that comes along with it,” said Hastings.