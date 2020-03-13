Minnesota Department of Health announces community-level strategies to limit the spread of COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With 14 cases of travel-associated COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials urge swift action to limit the spread of the infection and reduce its impacts on our communities and our health care system. Governor Walz declared a peacetime state of emergency for the state of Minnesota.
These strategies are designed to make person-to-person transmission less likely by reducing the close-contact interactions that tend to pass the virus along.
The full set of recommendations is available on the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website. Key items on the list include:
- Event organizers cancelling or postponing gatherings with 250 or more people, including concerts, conferences, professional and amateur performances or sporting events.
- Event organizers cancelling or postponing smaller events (those with less than 250 people) that are held in settings that do not allow social distancing of 6 feet per person.
- Event organizers limiting attendance to no more than 10 people for events where the majority of participants are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
- People and families at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness staying at home and avoiding gatherings or other situations of potential exposures, including travel.
- Employers making telework arrangements for workers whose duties can be done remotely.
- Employers staggering work schedules and limiting non-essential work travel.
- Health care facilities and assisted-living facilities more strictly limiting visitors.
- Faith-based organizations offering video or audio events.
- Hospitals and other health care facilities implementing triage before entering facilities (for example, parking lot triage, phone triage, and telemedicine to limit unnecessary visits).
“However, consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), MDH has not recommended that K-12 schools close unless specifically advised to do so by health officials. However, as the situation evolves there may be points where specific or broad closures would be ordered. Parents of children and teens with underlying health conditions should consider distance learning as a precaution,” the MDH stated in a press release.
Recommendations about mass gatherings do not affect normal operations of airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers, or other spaces where 100 or more people may be in transit. It also does not affect normal grocery shopping. Those in high-risk categories (i.e. the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions) should consider limiting activities that could lead to contact with the virus.
The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza spreads. It can also spread when people touch contaminated surfaces and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.
Since the outbreak started in December 2019, more than 134,000 cases and 4,967 deaths have been reported worldwide. That includes 1,701 U.S. cases and 40 deaths as of this morning.
More information can be found on MDH’s Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.
MDH has set up a COVID-19 public hotline that is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The hotline number is 651-201-3920
