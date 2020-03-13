Minnesota DNR offering $100,000 in shooting range grants

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Thursday that it is offering $100,000 in shooting range grants as part of an effort to increase opportunities to have safe places to practice shooting sports.
The open-ended application period is scheduled to open on Monday, March 16, with grants ranging from $2,500 to $25,000.
“We’re thrilled to be able to offer these grants to help people have safer and better places to shoot across Minnesota,” said Chuck Niska, DNR Enforcement shooting range program coordinator.
The grants require a 1:1 match and may be used for five-stand, pistol, rifle, skeet or trap ranges. In addition, the DNR says that grantees must allow members of the public to shoot at reasonable times and affordable fees.
The DNR says that it will try to place an emphasis on greater Minnesota ranges during the upcoming application period. The department adds that it will place a particular emphasis on providing grants to groups whose projects reduce travel distances for students and others who currently drive an hour of more to participate in shooting sports activities.
The Minnesota DNR adds that it intends to make another $100,000 in shooting range grants available later this year.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.