Minnesota State High School League cancels girls and boys state basketball tournaments

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota State High School League announced Friday that the remainder of the girls state basketball tournament and boys section/state basketball tournaments have been canceled.
Section Speech Tournament events for the week of March 15-21 have been postponed indefinitely.
Additional details and information on other upcoming events including Spring Activities will be shared later in the day.
