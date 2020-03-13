Minnesota State High School League cancels girls and boys state basketball tournaments

Minnesota State High School League cancels girls and boys state basketball tournaments
The Minnesota State High School League announced Friday that the remainder of the girls state basketball tournament and boys section/state basketball tournaments have been canceled. (Source: Minnesota State High School League)
By KEYC News Now Online Staff | March 13, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT - Updated March 13 at 11:30 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota State High School League announced Friday that the remainder of the girls state basketball tournament and boys section/state basketball tournaments have been canceled.

Section Speech Tournament events for the week of March 15-21 have been postponed indefinitely.

Additional details and information on other upcoming events including Spring Activities will be shared later in the day.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.