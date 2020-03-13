MSU wrestlers react to canceled NCAA championships

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The NCAA announced today that all remaining winter and spring championships are canceled due to concerns over the evolving public health threat of COVID-19.
For Minnesota State Mankato, that means the No. 2 men’s hockey team’s season comes to a close, there are no NCAA Division II indoor track and field championships this weekend where the Mavericks qualified 18 athletes, and there will be no DII NCAA wrestling championships in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this weekend.
We caught up with some of those Maverick wrestlers that qualified for this year’s national tournament.
“As I look at it, we do all of our training for end of the year, this is our time to show in the light all the stuff we’ve done in the dark. I guess at that point, it sucks, but you have to keep paving ahead. You can’t feel bad for yourself,” said Trevor Turriff, MSU sophomore.
A number of Maverick wrestlers began prepping for the upcoming national tournament just before finding out the competition was canceled.
“To start the day, it was like any other going to a tournament, it didn’t cross my mind or any other minds that this could happen,” said Trenton McManus, MSU junior.
Advancing to this point of the season is an opportunity not every athlete gets to experience during their collegiate career.
“We talk in here about you’re lucky if you get four chances at this thing, so it was obviously pretty hard, but in our program, we’re not mopers, we’re human and all that stuff, but we’re not going to hang our head. It’s out of our control,” said Jim Makovsky, MSU head coach.
The decision to cancel all of these NCAA championships is unprecedented and astonishing for athletes, coaches, and fans alike.
“I guess it’s personal within our team and all that stuff, but it just crushes you, that’s it,” said Makovsky.
As far as the future is concerned, there are a lot of unknowns surrounding NCAA athletics as coaches and players await the next announcement in this hiatus.
