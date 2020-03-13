One Minnesota school district cancels classes; Minnesota House cancels meetings amid coronavirus concerns

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One Minnesota school district cancels classes Friday over concerns about the coronavirus.
The Minnesota House has also canceled all of its meetings until Monday.
The Robbinsdale Area School District in Minneapolis said it canceled classes and other activities for the day “out of an abundance of caution" after a parent came in contact with someone who tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The number of confirmed cases in Minnesota currently stands at nine.
