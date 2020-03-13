Rochester’s Mayo Clinic offers drive-thru coronavirus testing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic in Rochester is offering drive-thru coronavirus testing.
Patients must first meet the criteria for testing and be phone-screened before being directed to the drive-thru, where specimens will be collected by Mayo Clinic staff.
The specimens are then sent to the Minnesota Department of Health for analysis.
Mayo Clinic officials say the process is meant to reduce the need for other critically constrained resources.
There is no additional charge for the drive-through service.
