RubyRide taking precautions amid coronavirus concerns

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local transportation service, RubyRide, is addressing coronavirus concerns for its drivers and passengers.
RubyRide stated they are closely monitoring the coronavirus developments and are implementing preventative measures starting Monday, March 16.
RubyRide drivers will be required to keep a disinfectant solution and disposable wipes for every surface passengers have touched. Drivers will be required to report any illness and must be cleared by a local physician before they can drive again.
They also stress that drivers and passengers should avoid the transportation service if they are feeling ill and drivers will request that passengers sit in the backseat.
“We’re a microtransit partnership with North Mankato, we’re working with the public officials in North Mankato as well as health organizations. Our highest priority is our drivers and every passenger that rides with us we want to make sure they are safe and stay healthy while they’re with us,” said Jan Clobes, management team with RubyRide in North Mankato.
RubyRide also stated they will not hesitate to suspend service if it becomes an essential step to maintaining health and safety of drivers and passengers.
