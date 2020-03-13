St. Paul teachers, school district reach deal ending strike

The agreement was reached about 3:30 a.m. Friday after more than 19 hours of mediation that began early Thursday

Hundreds of striking St. Paul, Minn. teachers, supporters and students march to the district headquarters Tuesday, March 10, 2020, after teachers walked off the ;job in St. Paul, Minn. The walkout, the district's first since 1946, cancelled classes for roughly 36,000 students after a six-day mediation session between the union that represents 3, 550 teachers and support staff and the district ended without an agreement.(AP Photo/Jim Mone) (Source: Jim Mone)
By KEYC News Now Online Staff | March 13, 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The St. Paul teachers union and Minnesota's second-largest school district have reached a tentative contract agreement, ending a strike that began Tuesday and canceled classes for some 36,000 students.

The agreement was reached about 3:30 a.m. Friday after more than 19 hours of mediation that began early Thursday.

The union represents about 3,600 teachers and support staff.

It said it was in the best interest of all involved to settle the contract, given the uncertainty of possible school closures due to the coronavirus.

A vote by union members on the tentative agreement has not been scheduled. Students will return to class Monday.

