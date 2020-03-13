St. Paul teachers, school district reach deal ending strike

Hundreds of striking St. Paul, Minn. teachers, supporters and students march to the district headquarters Tuesday, March 10, 2020, after teachers walked off the ;job in St. Paul, Minn. The walkout, the district's first since 1946, cancelled classes for roughly 36,000 students after a six-day mediation session between the union that represents 3, 550 teachers and support staff and the district ended without an agreement.(AP Photo/Jim Mone) (Source: Jim Mone)