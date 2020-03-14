Citing health, Children’s Museum in Mankato to close to public

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota in Mankato will close to the public starting Sunday.
In an email to members, the museum says following the protocol recommended by Governor Walz and Minnesota Department of Health, the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota will close to the public from Sunday, March 15 through Monday, March 23.
The museum says while there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in our area so far, they have made the decision for the health and safety of visitors, members, staff, and volunteers. At this point, the museum says they plan to reopen on Tuesday, March 24, at 9:00 am.
The Children’s Museum says they will continue to closely monitor the situation and follow the guidance of the state and local public health officials.
