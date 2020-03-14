Dickinson County announces nature-themed photo contest

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KEYC) — The Dickinson County Nature Center is accepting submissions for its spring photography contest.
All ages are invited to submit their best nature photos before the April 1 deadline.
Images that are submitted must have been captured within the last year, but are not limited to strictly Dickinson County locations – meaning that nature photos captured in Emmet County, Iowa, or Le Sueur County, Minnesota, will be considered in the contest.
Each photo, however, should highlight the diversity of life on Earth, including wildlife in its natural habitat, plant life, weather, landscapes and seasons.
Photographs must be submitted prior to April 1 and will be classified into three age groups: 13 and younger, 14-18 and 19 and older. At least one submitted image from each entrant will be on display at the Dickinson County Nature Center through September.
Winners in each age group will be notified via email by April 15, with their images being featured prominently in the photography display at the Dickinson County Nature Center, as the nature center’s Facebook cover photo and on the nature center’s website. Winners will also receive a $5 gift certificate to the Nature Store at the nature center.
Photographers may enter up to three photos between 1 and 15 MB in size by emailing naturecenter@co.dickinson.ia.us and labeling the photos as"firstnamelastname_location." For example, a photo captured by John Smith at the Horse Shoe Bend would be labeled as “johnsmith_horseshoebend.”
Photos should be sent in a jpeg, png or tiff file format.
In the body of the email, senders should include the photographer’s name, location of the photo, the approximate date the photo was taken, age of photographer, city photographer resides in or near and a short photo caption.
All images should display content that is appropriate for all ages. The Nature Center asks not to include photographs of pets or other domestic animals, human recreation, the willful harassment of wildlife, damage to the environment by the photographer, photos that put any individual in danger or image that infringe on the rights of another photographer or person.
The original photographer will retain all rights to their submitted images, except for use by the Dickinson County Conservation Board.
Additional information can be obtained by visiting the Dickinson County Nature Center’s website.
