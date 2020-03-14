DNR: Wild deer in Dakota County tests positive for CWD

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota wildlife officials say a wild deer in Dakota County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a resident reported an adult male deer near Farmington was displaying neurological symptoms.
The DNR says it’s the first case of the fatal brain disease confirmed in a wild deer in Dakota County. The deer was found nearly 100 miles from the state’s primary CWD area near Preston, in southeastern Minnesota.
DNR wildlife researcher Lou Cornicelli says officials are hopeful the disease is not widespread in the area.
Chronic wasting affects deer, elk and moose but is not known to affect human or pet health.
