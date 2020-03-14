Fairmont Elementary supports local businesses with Support Local fundraiser

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Elementary is piloting a new fundraiser that supports local businesses and Fairmont schools.
A catalog titled “Support Local” was given to all third through sixth graders at Fairmont Elementary filled with items that came from local businesses.
The youth are asked to sell items from local businesses for the last two weeks of March and have incentive to sell the most with prizes such as movie tickets, slime and a Hummer ride to school.
More than 90% of the funds brought in by the fundraiser will stay in the area.
“Once you know about your community and how you can support your community, you’re going to take better care, better pride of your community, so doing something that supports us back here in Fairmont and our Farimont community is a great thing to be teaching our kids and to help support what we have here in Fairmont," said co-principal of Fairmont Elementary, Michelle Rosen.
To find the full catalog online, a link can be found under here.
