Lakeview Methodist Health Services takes preventative action amid coronavirus concerns

The senior facility is restricting visitors and limiting traffic flow through the building. (Source: Alison Durheim)
By Alison Durheim | March 13, 2020 at 8:12 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 8:14 PM

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Lakeview Methodist Health Services in Fairmont is taking preventative action amid coronavirus concerns.

The senior facility is restricting visitors and limiting traffic flow through the building.

Two wings have been dedicated as quarantine wings for any new residents as it’s suggested to do so for 14 days.

“So people can be assured when they come here that they will have the space of their own and our residents currently here will not be affected by anything brought in... also if we did get an active case that we would have that spot that we could remove that person from our general population, keep everyone safe and take care of the person that is sick,” said Barb Seewald, RN, infection preventionist at Lakeview Methodist Health Services.

Seewald said they are taking the suggested precautions as older people and people with pre-existing conditions are more vulnerable to the virus.

