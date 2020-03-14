Local educators address COVID-19

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — One key phrase came from Friday afternoon’s press conference: Prepare, but don’t panic.
Area educators also got the chance to address the media and answer any questions people may have.
First and foremost, South Central College and Minnesota State University, Mankato will be extending spring break one week.
Meanwhile, Mankato Area Public Schools will remain open as usual. That’s because other factors are at play here, such as child care, lunches and forcing working parents to stay home.
“I appreciate the fact that the school district is staying open," South Central College President Annette Parker said. "It has an impact on the nurses from what I understand and what I see in the media, and we need those people right now. Those health care providers are critical for the community, and so we need to continue those services.”
SCC will be going online for courses that can do so.
Otherwise, they will be finding alternative formats of delivery and get creative to achieve social distancing. It will be a challenge for programs like welding, automotive and culinary classes.
Minnesota State University, Mankato, on the other hand, will be moving to online coursework for the remainder of the spring semester.
The second-largest university in Minnesota will have other challenges.
“With us, it’s 3,304 different classes. I’m just really proud of our faculty and staff the way they have taken this on as a challenge and they are working very hard to figure this out,” MNSU Interim Provost Matt Cecil stated.
All three educational institutions are making extra rounds cleaning, disinfecting and making sure everything is fine inside the buildings.
This includes getting around to high touch point areas a lot more frequently than usual.
Schools have one advantage over consumers who are seeing empty shelves at retailers.
“We are not seeing any concern related to disinfectants or wipes or things that we need to do to make sure we are taking the appropriate safety precautions with our building cleanings, our food service programs, etc.,” Mankato Area Public Schools Superintendent Paul Peterson explained.
This is a fluid situation with new details emerging every hour, but remember, as all local leaders have said, be prepared, but do not panic.
