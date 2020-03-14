Minnesota adds 8,500 jobs in January; 1,204 in Mankato area

By KEYC News Now Online Staff | March 13, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 8:33 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota sees a slight drop in its unemployment rate during the first month of the new year.

Minnesota added 8,500 private-sector jobs during January with unemployment dropping one-tenth of one point to 3.2%.

Since January, the state added more than 1,844 jobs.

The Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area added 1,204 jobs, with growth increasing 2.1% during that time.

The professional and business services industry led the way in job growth in January, tacking on 7,400 jobs during the month.

