Minnesota State’s Alex Goettl receives Stein-Fallon College Scholar Athlete award

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — Minnesota State senior linebacker Alex Goettl was named the Stein-Fallon College Scholar Athlete by the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation on Friday morning.
The award, which highlights outstanding academic, athletic and community service accomplishments, is presented annually to one senior student-athlete from a Minnesota college or university.
Goetll was previously named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes the nation’s top football scholar-athlete. The North Mankato, Minnesota, native is a three-time NSIC All-Academic Team member, two-time CoSIDE Academic All-American honors during his junior and senior seasons and received the NSIC Elite 18 and NSIC Glen Galligan Awards in his final season with the Mavericks.
Goettl graduated with a biomedical sciences degree and attained a 3.90 grade-point average at Minnesota State University, Mankato. He will be recognized at the 13th annual Minnesota Football Honors on April 26 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
