Minnesota State’s Alex Goettl receives Stein-Fallon College Scholar Athlete award

Goetll was previously named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes the nation’s top football scholar-athlete. The North Mankato, Minnesota, native is a three-time NSIC All-Academic Team member, two-time CoSIDE Academic All-American honors during his junior and senior seasons and received the NSIC Elite 18 and NSIC Glen Galligan Awards in his final season with the Mavericks.