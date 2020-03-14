Staying active and healthy as coronavirus spreads

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A local gym stresses the importance of staying active amid social distancing recommendations as the coronavirus continues to spread.
During this time, health officials urge people to take care of their health and immune systems. Ignition Fitness and Sports in North Mankato gives tips on staying healthy from home.
“First thing is to make sure we are getting adequate sleep, 6 to 8 hours a night. Next is try to minimize stress this is as stressful time, eat a diet that’s high in fruit and vegetables. Continuing to exercise regularly, even if it’s just 20 minutes, get yourself outdoors you know I mean get out to walk and move as much as you can that’s a place you can limit your exposure...go hiking explore the outdoors," said Ignition Fitness and Sports Owner Jason Tompkins.
In addition gyms in the region are also taking extra sanitary precautions. Ignition Fitness has implemented mandatory hand washing before and after gym use and recommends to wipe down equipment before use as well.
