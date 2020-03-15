MDH says 35 cases of COVID-19 in state, including Waseca County

By KEYC News Now Online Staff | March 15, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 10:48 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On top of Governor Walz’s announcement of the closure of K-12 schools in the state starting Wednesday, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 increased to 35.

At least one of those cases is in Waseca County. On Saturday, a case in Renville County was announced, bringing the total to 14.

Map of positive COVID-19 cases in Minnesota as of March 15, 2020
Map of positive COVID-19 cases in Minnesota as of March 15, 2020 (Source: MN Department of Health)

So far, approximately 1422 patients have been tested with 35 of those positive as of Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Counties with cases: Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, Wright

For more information about the outbreak, potential risks, and protective recommendations, see CDC: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

