MDH says 35 cases of COVID-19 in state, including Waseca County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On top of Governor Walz’s announcement of the closure of K-12 schools in the state starting Wednesday, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 increased to 35.
At least one of those cases is in Waseca County. On Saturday, a case in Renville County was announced, bringing the total to 14.
So far, approximately 1422 patients have been tested with 35 of those positive as of Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Counties with cases: Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, Wright
For more information about the outbreak, potential risks, and protective recommendations, see CDC: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
