The Docket: state legislators respond to Covid-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Legislature will be “on-call” for the next four weeks in response to Covid-19, the Minnesota House of Representatives announced late Sunday night.
According to a statement released by House and Senate leaders, lawmakers will work under the new method until April 14.
The statement says there will not be standing floor and committee meetings.
Instead, meetings will take place with advance notice to members and to the public and will be held in spaces that allow people to have six feet of distance between them.
Legislative staff will also be trying to work online when possible.
So during this time, members of the public should try to reach out to lawmakers by email, phone or mail.
House and Senate party caucus leaders will have to agree to let legislation come to a floor vote.
Lawmakers are expected to hear bills relating to Covid-19 this week.
This all comes ahead as the first committee deadline is still set for this Friday.
There is no word yet on if this deadline will be pushed back.
Madison Lake Senator Rich Draheim told KEYC News Now this past Friday that he was hopeful some of his bills on housing and housing affordability would come to a floor vote soon.
“We came up with about 36 items we thought would make a difference. We packaged them into a dozen bills.”
This week’s committee schedule is expected to rapidly change with several cancellations already.
Things are much different in Iowa where lawmakers announced Sunday that the legislative session is suspended for at least 30 days.
