ECHO food shelf temporarily changes shopping guidelines

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -ECHO Food Shelf in Mankato has taken measures for the safety of their clients and volunteers.
To protect against the spread of coronavirus, the food shelf temporarily no longer allows in-person shopping.
Instead phone lines will open at 9 a.m. and people can call for an appointment time. A volunteer will call back to determine your dislikes or allergies and prepare a cart for you to be picked up by the door at your slotted time.
ECHO says they are anticipating an increase in the number of people who will need their services and that volunteers or cash donations would be beneficial at this time to keep up with food supply demand.
To make an appointment call ECHO food shelf at 507-345-7477.
