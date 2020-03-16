“Flattening the curve” what that means amid coronavirus outbreak

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Amid the spread of coronavirus throughout the world, you’ve likely heard the terminology for the need to “flatten the curve".
Minnesota State University, Math teacher Kurt Grunzke, has been studying the growth of the outbreak in Minnesota through algebraic formulas. He explains what “flattening the curve” means and the outlook for the virus spread in Minnesota.
“When the governor or anyone else on T.V talks about flattening the curve, there’s a white, horizontal line that cuts these distributions. The line represents the ability of our healthcare system to take care of patients,” said Grunzke.
Grunzke continues that the goal is to prevent a spike number of cases that could overload the health care system. Through his own study of the increase of cases in Minnesota alone, he predicts a large increase of confirmed cases in Minnesota in the next 30 days, saying that the closing of public places such as restaurants and bars was a smart move on the state.
