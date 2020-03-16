Gov. Tim Walz to announce closure of Minn. restaurants, bars during press conference

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to address Minnesotans in a press conference at 5:30 p.m.
During his press conference, he will announce that restaurants and bars, as well as other places of public accommodation and amusement, will be closed to dine-in customers by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, until 5 p.m. on March 27.
A livestream of the event will be available within this story once the event has started.
Walz gave a similar address on Sunday, as he announced the closure of all Minnesota public and private schools within the state.
