Jeremy Messersmith set to return to Mankato with Emy Frentz Arts Guild performance

Jeremy Messersmith is scheduled to return to Mankato to perform at the Emy Frentz Arts Guild on March 27. (Source: Emy Frentz Arts Guild)
By Jake Rinehart | March 16, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT - Updated March 10 at 9:01 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Jeremy Messersmith is scheduled to return to Mankato to perform at the Emy Frentz Arts Guild on March 27.

The acclaimed musician previously performed at Minnesota State University, Mankato in October 2019.

Messersmith is an indie pop singer-songwriter who is currently one of Minnesota’s most recognized and celebrated artists, receiving praise from The New York Times, NPR, USA Today, Paste Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, TIME Magazine, Spin and Rolling Stone.

A potluck supper is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on March 27, with Messersmith scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m.

Tickets for this event cost $25 for general admission and $22.50 for Emy Frentz Arts Guild members. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting Eventbrite.

