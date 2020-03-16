Local church gets creative serving communion as social distancing is encouraged

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak, Christ the King Lutheran Church in Mankato served communion via drive through.
32 people used the services, also sharing a prayer upon arrival.
The decision comes after the Church suspended it’s on-site worship this weekend, now offering services through livestream on their Christ the King website.
The drive through will continue this Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m to noon.
In addition, on Wednesday, community meals will also be available to be picked up at the drive through.
