Mankato Area Public Schools, Waseca Public Schools and Maple River Schools closed

Le Sueur-Henderson Schools will have e-learning days on Monday and Tuesday. School lunches will still be provided during these two days. Pickup meals will be available at the high school/middle school site between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. for breakfast then 11:00 a.m. and noon for lunch. Superintendent Dr. Marlene Johnson says if you cannot pick up a meal for your child during this time, contact the school before 8:00 a.m. so arrangements can be made.