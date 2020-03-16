Mankato Area Public Schools, Waseca Public Schools and Maple River Schools closed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools, Waseca Public Schools and Maple River Schools will be closed immediately.
Saint Peter Public Schools will have flexible learning days Monday and Tuesday. School buildings in St. Peter will be open for students to pick up their personal items between the hours of 8 a.m and 4 p.m. on Monday.
Le Sueur-Henderson Schools will have e-learning days on Monday and Tuesday. School lunches will still be provided during these two days. Pickup meals will be available at the high school/middle school site between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. for breakfast then 11:00 a.m. and noon for lunch. Superintendent Dr. Marlene Johnson says if you cannot pick up a meal for your child during this time, contact the school before 8:00 a.m. so arrangements can be made.
Blue Earth Area will hold school Monday then close Tuesday through March 27. All extracurricular activities will be suspended beginning Monday. The Blue Earth Area School District says meals will still be provided during the closure and more information will be available soon. The district also notes that Little Giants Childcare Center and Be A Kid school-age care will remain open.
Governor Walz issued an executive order along with his school closure order, requiring schools to provide care for elementary-age children of health care professionals, first responders, and other emergency workers during previously planned school days to ensure Minnesota’s first line of defense against COVID-19 can stay on the job.
Continue following the Minnesota Department of Health’s website to verify any coronavirus-related information and contact your local district if you have any specific questions related to the closures.
