Mankato Salvation Army implements social distancing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army is taking extra precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Beginning Monday, the organization is implementing recommended social distancing of 6 feet or more between staff, clients and volunteers.
All children’s programs, ministry services, and other group meetings are suspended through March 30.
Clients are being asked to call directly for all emergency social servicesThe noon feeding program will also be a grab and go format only with no public seating.
Public showers and laundry are now temporarily unavailable.
The seasonal Emergency Men’s Shelter will remain open, until its usual April 1st closure as planned.
