Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato Clinic establish drive-thru coronavirus testing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Both Mankato Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato are doing their part in helping those that may develop coronavirus symptoms.
Mankato Clinic has established a Coronavirus hotline. That number is 507-389-8548. Those experiencing symptoms are asked to call the hotline before coming to the clinic. A Mankato Clinic nurse will then guide the caller through the screening process. If criteria are met, the caller will then be sent to a drive-thru location for testing.
Mayo Clinic Health System is working to establish a drive-thru testing site in Mankato, Fairmont, and New Prague.
