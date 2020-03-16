MDH: First positive case of COVID-19 in Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Blue Earth County.
That brings the total to 54 cases in the state of Minnesota. As of March 16, 2020, the Minnesota Department of Health says 1893 patients have been tested with 54 positives.
On Sunday, Waseca county reported its first case. On Saturday, a case was reported in Renville county.
The largest concentration of cases is in Hennepin and Ramsey counties, where Minneapolis and St. Paul are located.
Details on the case in Blue Earth county haven’t yet been released. On Sunday, the case in Waseca County involved a person in their 40s who had recently traveled. Saturday’s cases from Renville County also included a person who had recently traveled. That person is in their 30s.
This story will be updated.
