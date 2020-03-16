Milford Police seeking hit and run suspect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Milford Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a hit and run incident Sunday afternoon.
Milford Police are searching for a Red Toyota Camry with front-end damage from another accident. The incident happened Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. Authorities say the Camry was last seen traveling westbound on 13th street. It also sustained damage to the passenger-side rear door with a window broken out.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Police via the Dickinson County Crime Stoppers by calling 712-336-2345
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.