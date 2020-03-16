Minneapolis closes bars as Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases spike

The Varsity Theater, home to concerts, used the marquee to address the need for washing hands due to the coronavirus, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus, Monday, March 16, 2020 near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) (Source: Jim Mone)
By Steve Karnowski | March 16, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 3:37 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minneapolis has ordered bars and restaurants to close as the number of coronavirus cases in Minnesota spiked to 54 and the Legislature has sharply scaled back its operations.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey declared a local public health emergency Monday. He’s closing or limiting access to bars, restaurants, nightclubs, and coffee shops effective at noon Tuesday.

Operations will be limited to delivery, takeout, and drive-thru orders.

The declaration requires City Council approval to remain in force longer than 72 hours.

The Minnesota Department of Health says 54 residents have tested positive for the virus, a jump from 35 on Sunday.

